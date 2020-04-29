Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Oneok (OKE), National-Oilwell (NOV) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Oneok (OKE), National-Oilwell (NOV) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI).

Oneok (OKE)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Buy rating on Oneok yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 46.1% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Noble Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oneok is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.78, which is a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $32.00 price target.

National-Oilwell (NOV)

Credit Suisse analyst Jacob Lundberg reiterated a Buy rating on National-Oilwell yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.7% and a 40.5% success rate. Lundberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Ncs Multistage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National-Oilwell with a $13.92 average price target, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $17.00 price target.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Credit Suisse analyst Brian W Russo maintained a Hold rating on Sirius XM Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $5.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.99.

Russo has an average return of 16.8% when recommending Sirius XM Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Russo is ranked #3954 out of 6525 analysts.

Sirius XM Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.54, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.30 price target.

