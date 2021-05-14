Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: NV5 Holdings (NVEE) and Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NV5 Holdings (NVEE) and Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE).

NV5 Holdings (NVEE)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on NV5 Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Mistras Group.

NV5 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.00.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.62, close to its 52-week high of $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment with a $45.20 average price target, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

