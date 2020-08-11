Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: NGL Energy Partners (NGL) and SeaWorld (SEAS)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NGL Energy Partners (NGL) and SeaWorld (SEAS).

NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Sell rating on NGL Energy Partners yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.6% and a 46.5% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NGL Energy Partners is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.50.

SeaWorld (SEAS)

In a report released yesterday, Benjamin Chaiken from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on SeaWorld, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Chaiken is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 80.9% success rate. Chaiken covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Wyndham Destinations.

SeaWorld has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

