Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Netflix (NFLX) and Shaw Communications (SJR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Netflix (NFLX) and Shaw Communications (SJR).

Netflix (NFLX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on Netflix today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $540.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 64.3% and a 83.3% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $620.13, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

Shaw Communications (SJR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on Shaw Communications yesterday and set a price target of C$40.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.11, close to its 52-week high of $28.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Yellow Media.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shaw Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

