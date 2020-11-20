Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Maximus (MMS), Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Shake Shack (SHAK)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Maximus (MMS), Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Shake Shack (SHAK).

Maximus (MMS)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Maximus, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 63.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Maximus with a $71.00 average price target.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 39.1% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and Synacor.

Universal Technical Institute has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.33, a 61.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.40, close to its 52-week high of $86.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 58.2% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Shake Shack has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.50.

