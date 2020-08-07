Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Maximus (MMS), Livexlive Media (LIVX) and Calyxt (CLXT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Maximus (MMS), Livexlive Media (LIVX) and Calyxt (CLXT).

Maximus (MMS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Hold rating on Maximus yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.72, close to its 52-week high of $82.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 61.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maximus with a $76.75 average price target.

Livexlive Media (LIVX)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Livexlive Media, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 38.8% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livexlive Media is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.25.

Calyxt (CLXT)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.20.

Burleson has an average return of 14.5% when recommending Calyxt.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #591 out of 6876 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calyxt is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.25.

