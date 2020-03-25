Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) and Chipotle (CMG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP), Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) and Chipotle (CMG).

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, PROS Holdings, and Veeva Systems.

LiveRamp Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.17, representing a 108.9% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Seldon Clarke maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.8% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Builders Firstsource, and Fortune Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beacon Roofing Supply is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.75, an 117.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $602.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $678.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $921.90.

