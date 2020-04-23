Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Landstar System (LSTR) and WNS (WNS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Landstar System (LSTR) and WNS (WNS).

Landstar System (LSTR)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $106.43 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

WNS (WNS)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on WNS, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

WNS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $58.00 price target.

