Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Icf International (ICFI) and Copart (CPRT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Icf International (ICFI) and Copart (CPRT).

Icf International (ICFI)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Icf International, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.8% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage-Crystal Clean, Cra International, and Sharps Compliance.

Icf International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00, implying a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Copart (CPRT)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Copart. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Ritchie Bros.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Copart with a $118.20 average price target.

