Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Hms Holdings (HMSY) and Groupon (GRPN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hms Holdings (HMSY) and Groupon (GRPN).

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

In a report released today, Steven Halper from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on Hms Holdings, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.74, close to its 52-week low of $23.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Halper covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Tivity Health, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hms Holdings with a $33.00 average price target.

Groupon (GRPN)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Groupon, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.66, close to its 52-week low of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 67.3% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Groupon is a Hold with an average price target of $2.09, implying a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.80 price target.

