Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Gap (GPS), Dollar General (DG) and Darden (DRI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Gap (GPS), Dollar General (DG) and Darden (DRI).

Gap (GPS)

MKM Partners analyst Roxanne Meyer maintained a Hold rating on Gap today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.01, close to its 52-week low of $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Meyer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Meyer covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ross Stores, L Brands, and Express.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gap is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $14.30, representing a 32.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Dollar General (DG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is ranked #5176 out of 6145 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $180.50, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $190.00 price target.

Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Darden, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.77, close to its 52-week low of $57.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -21.3% and a 0.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $112.60 average price target, implying a 76.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

