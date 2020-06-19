Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: FedEx (FDX), ABM Industries (ABM) and Groupon (GRPN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on FedEx (FDX), ABM Industries (ABM) and Groupon (GRPN).

FedEx (FDX)

In a report released today, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on FedEx, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FedEx with a $142.22 average price target, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $156.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ABM Industries (ABM)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on ABM Industries today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.03, close to its 52-week high of $42.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.9% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Construction Partners, and Healthcare Services.

ABM Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.25, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Groupon (GRPN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on Groupon today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Match Group, and Facebook.

Groupon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.00, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GRPN: