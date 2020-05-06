Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Etsy (ETSY), HD Supply Holdings (HDS) and Charter Communications (CHTR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Etsy (ETSY), HD Supply Holdings (HDS) and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Etsy (ETSY)

In a report issued on May 3, Shweta Khajuria from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Etsy, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.10, close to its 52-week high of $76.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $57.23 average price target, a -23.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

HD Supply Holdings (HDS)

In a report issued on May 3, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on HD Supply Holdings, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HD Supply Holdings with a $34.17 average price target, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications on May 4 and set a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $508.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 30.0% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Ent Cl A, Sirius XM Holdings, and AMC Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $558.11, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

