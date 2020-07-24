Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Equifax (EFX), Union Pacific (UNP) and BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Equifax (EFX), Union Pacific (UNP) and BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI).

Equifax (EFX)

In a report released today, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Equifax, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $176.64, close to its 52-week high of $181.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 73.9% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equifax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.62, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $175.00 price target.

Union Pacific (UNP)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific, with a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.00, close to its 52-week high of $188.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 76.6% success rate. Brown covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Waste Connections, and Casella Waste.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Union Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $188.38, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 63.2% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BJ’s Restaurants is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.64, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Loop Capital Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $21.00 price target.

