Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Ebay (EBAY), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Netflix (NFLX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Ebay (EBAY), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Netflix (NFLX).

Ebay (EBAY)

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Hold rating on Ebay today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 69.0% success rate. Salmon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Alphabet Class A.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.17, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Las Vegas Sands, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 59.9% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Las Vegas Sands with a $56.69 average price target, representing a 25.9% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Union Gaming also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

Netflix (NFLX)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Netflix today and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $525.42, close to its 52-week high of $575.37.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 78.0% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $573.41, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $534.00 price target.

