Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Ebay (EBAY) and Etsy (ETSY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ebay (EBAY) and Etsy (ETSY).

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Ebay. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 79.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.33, which is a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Etsy (ETSY)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Etsy, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.64, close to its 52-week high of $154.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.1% and a 74.0% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Alphabet Class A, and Leaf Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $154.56 average price target, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

