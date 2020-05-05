Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Dolby Laboratories (DLB), Atento (ATTO) and Shake Shack (SHAK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Dolby Laboratories (DLB), Atento (ATTO) and Shake Shack (SHAK).

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 43.6% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dolby Laboratories with a $68.00 average price target, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Atento (ATTO)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Atento, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.94, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.6% and a 38.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atento with a $6.00 average price target.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.1% and a 39.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shake Shack with a $49.67 average price target, implying a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

