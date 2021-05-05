Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Medifast (MED)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Medifast (MED).

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on Dolby Laboratories today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.53, close to its 52-week high of $104.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 45.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dolby Laboratories is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Medifast (MED)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on Medifast, with a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $225.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Inter Parfums, and Helen Of Troy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medifast with a $333.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.