Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Dish Network (DISH), Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Dish Network (DISH), Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT).

Dish Network (DISH)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on Dish Network today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 62.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dish Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.50.

Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Red Robin Gourmet. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Red Robin Gourmet with a $13.33 average price target, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $232.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 67.8% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fleetcor Technologies with a $274.80 average price target, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

