Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), WW Grainger (GWW) and Carnival (CCL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), WW Grainger (GWW) and Carnival (CCL).

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods on January 31 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Burlington Stores, and Tractor Supply.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.79, implying a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report issued on January 31, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on WW Grainger, with a price target of $278.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $302.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 56.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

WW Grainger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $336.00.

Carnival (CCL)

In a report issued on January 30, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Carnival, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 64.9% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carnival is a Hold with an average price target of $51.91, a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

