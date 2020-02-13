Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: CVS Health (CVS), ASGN (ASGN) and WNS (WNS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on CVS Health (CVS), ASGN (ASGN) and WNS (WNS).

CVS Health (CVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.75, close to its 52-week high of $77.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Halper covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Tivity Health, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.43, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CFRA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ASGN (ASGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Hold rating on ASGN today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Resources Connection, Korn Ferry, and Insperity.

ASGN has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.00, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

WNS (WNS)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on WNS today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.25, close to its 52-week high of $74.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Sapiens International, and Euronet Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WNS is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $82.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WNS: