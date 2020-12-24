Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Covanta Holding (CVA) and Altimmune (ALT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Covanta Holding (CVA) and Altimmune (ALT).

Covanta Holding (CVA)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Covanta Holding. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 80.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Covanta Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Altimmune (ALT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Altimmune today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altimmune is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00, which is a 226.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

