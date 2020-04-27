Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Core Laboratories (CLB), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Ebay (EBAY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Core Laboratories (CLB), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Ebay (EBAY).

Core Laboratories (CLB)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Core Laboratories yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.96, close to its 52-week low of $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -20.0% and a 26.4% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Core Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.45, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $13.00 price target.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cheniere Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.00.

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Ebay, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.35, close to its 52-week high of $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.30, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $42.00 price target.

