Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Copa Holdings (CPA), Fox (FOXA) and Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Copa Holdings (CPA), Fox (FOXA) and Penn National Gaming (PENN).

Copa Holdings (CPA)

In a report issued on May 8, Pablo Monsivais from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Copa Holdings, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Monsivais has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -29.1% and a 30.0% success rate. Monsivais covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro.

Copa Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.82, a 122.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Fox (FOXA)

In a report issued on May 8, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Fox, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.9% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Clear Channel Outdoor.

Fox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.30, representing an 9.0% upside. In a report issued on May 7, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

In a report issued on May 8, Felicia Hendrix from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 51.8% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Las Vegas Sands, and Vail Resorts.

Penn National Gaming has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

