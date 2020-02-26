Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and WW International (WW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and WW International (WW).

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.59, close to its 52-week low of $26.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and National Cinemedia.

Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, representing a 36.3% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

WW International (WW)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on WW International. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 68.0% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lumber Liquidators, and Urban Outfitters.

WW International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.67, a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

