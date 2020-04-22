Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Chipotle (CMG), Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chipotle (CMG), Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ).

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $765.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $861.07, close to its 52-week high of $940.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $850.08, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $780.00 price target.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.1% and a 20.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.33, representing an 84.4% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Jefferies analyst Alexander Slagle maintained a Hold rating on Domino’s Pizza today and set a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $377.50, close to its 52-week high of $381.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Slagle is ranked #779 out of 6484 analysts.

Domino’s Pizza has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $366.26.

