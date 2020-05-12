Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Choice Hotels (CHH) and AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Choice Hotels (CHH) and AMN Healthcare Services (AMN).

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

J.P. Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ivankoe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 73.7% success rate. Ivankoe covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Bloomin’ Brands, Dunkin’ Brands, and Planet Fitness.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cheesecake Factory with a $22.86 average price target, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Choice Hotels (CHH)

J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff maintained a Sell rating on Choice Hotels today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Greff is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Greff covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $73.10.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

Sidoti analyst Mitra Ramgopal maintained a Buy rating on AMN Healthcare Services today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramgopal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Ramgopal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as US Physical Therapy, Addus Homecare, and Cantel Medical.

AMN Healthcare Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.60, a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

