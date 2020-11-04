Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Charter Communications (CHTR), Shaw Communications (SJR) and Wendy’s (WEN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Charter Communications (CHTR), Shaw Communications (SJR) and Wendy’s (WEN).

Charter Communications (CHTR)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications on October 30 and set a price target of $570.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $591.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 43.3% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Warner Music Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $701.17 average price target, which is a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shaw Communications (SJR)

RBC Capital analyst Drew Mcreynolds maintained a Buy rating on Shaw Communications on October 30 and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

Shaw Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.27, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report issued on October 30, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.14, close to its 52-week high of $24.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wendy’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.