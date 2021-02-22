Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Charles River Labs (CRL), Marriott International (MAR) and Waste Management (WM)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charles River Labs (CRL), Marriott International (MAR) and Waste Management (WM).

Charles River Labs (CRL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $282.95, close to its 52-week high of $303.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Quest Diagnostics, and AmerisourceBergen.

Charles River Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $309.40, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.02, close to its 52-week high of $148.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Caesars Entertainment, and Extended Stay America.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.25, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Waste Management (WM)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Goldstein from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 0.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Connections, and Stride.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.00, a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $122.00 price target.

