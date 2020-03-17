Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Charles River Labs (CRL) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Charles River Labs (CRL) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS).

Charles River Labs (CRL)

In a report released today, Sandy Draper from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs, with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.25, close to its 52-week low of $99.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Draper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 62.7% success rate. Draper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Allscripts, and Inovalon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles River Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $187.91, a 77.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.58, close to its 52-week low of $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $42.09 average price target, implying a 95.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.