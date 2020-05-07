Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), Discovery (DISCA) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), Discovery (DISCA) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN).

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Sell rating on Ceridian HCM Holding today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 73.5% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Ceridian HCM Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.00, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $45.00 price target.

Discovery (DISCA)

In a report released today, Eric Handler from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Discovery, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Handler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Handler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discovery is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.08, implying a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 52.3% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Wynn Resorts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.29.

