Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) and Fox (FOXA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) and Fox (FOXA).

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Ceridian HCM Holding today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 63.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceridian HCM Holding with a $62.82 average price target, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Fox (FOXA)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Fox. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fox with a $27.43 average price target.

