Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Cardinal Health (CAH), ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cardinal Health (CAH), ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Cheniere Energy (LNG).

Cardinal Health (CAH)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Cardinal Health, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 64.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and 1Life Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardinal Health with a $60.38 average price target.

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.20, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Phillips 66 Partners, Plains All American, and Magellan Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cheniere Energy with a $66.29 average price target.

