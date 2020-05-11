Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Livexlive Media (LIVX) and Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Livexlive Media (LIVX) and Diamond S Shipping (DSSI).

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Hold rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 65.5% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadridge Financial Solutions with a $132.50 average price target.

Livexlive Media (LIVX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede reiterated a Buy rating on Livexlive Media today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.8% and a 34.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Livexlive Media with a $5.00 average price target, which is a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Diamond S Shipping today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Koppers Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamond S Shipping with a $20.30 average price target.

