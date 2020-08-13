Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Brinker International (EAT), GFL Environmental (GFL) and cbdMD (YCBD)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brinker International (EAT), GFL Environmental (GFL) and cbdMD (YCBD).

Brinker International (EAT)

In a report released today, James Rutherford from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Brinker International, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Rutherford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.92, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

GFL Environmental (GFL)

Scotiabank analyst Mark Neville maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.88, close to its 52-week high of $23.27.

Neville has an average return of 36.8% when recommending GFL Environmental.

According to TipRanks.com, Neville is ranked #1221 out of 6892 analysts.

GFL Environmental has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.96, which is an 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

cbdMD (YCBD)

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on cbdMD, with a price target of $3.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1368 out of 6892 analysts.

cbdMD has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.60.

