Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: BrightView Holdings (BV), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on BrightView Holdings (BV), Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC).

BrightView Holdings (BV)

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Hold rating on BrightView Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.3% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BrightView Holdings with a $15.25 average price target, implying a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline yesterday and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and Dominion Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $33.25 average price target, representing a 43.3% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on AmerisourceBergen yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 46.2% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor, and Hms Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AmerisourceBergen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.00, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

