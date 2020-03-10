Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Boot Barn (BOOT) and Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boot Barn (BOOT) and Stitch Fix (SFIX).

Boot Barn (BOOT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Hold rating on Boot Barn today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.97, close to its 52-week low of $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 62.0% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Deckers Outdoor, and Rocky Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boot Barn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.29, representing a 133.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $32.00 price target.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.71, close to its 52-week low of $14.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Altschwager covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stitch Fix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.75, which is a 65.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

