Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Booking Holdings (BKNG), Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Fox (FOXA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Booking Holdings (BKNG), Foundation Building Materials (FBM) and Fox (FOXA).

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report issued on August 4, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings, with a price target of $2025.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1729.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1749.00, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2060.00 price target.

Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Foundation Building Materials on August 4 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 51.8% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Foundation Building Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

Fox (FOXA)

In a report released yesterday, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fox, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.4% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Warner Music Group.

Fox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

