Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Cinemark Holdings (CNK)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Cinemark Holdings (CNK).
BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
Stephens analyst James Rutherford maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.07.
According to TipRanks.com, Rutherford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Rutherford covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.
BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25.
Cinemark Holdings (CNK)
In a report released today, Eric Handler from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.15.
According to TipRanks.com, Handler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Handler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMC Entertainment, World Wrestling, and Discovery.
Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.88.
