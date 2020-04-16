Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Best Buy Co (BBY), L Brands (LB) and New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Best Buy Co (BBY), L Brands (LB) and New Oriental Education Tech (EDU).

Best Buy Co (BBY)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 57.7% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Best Buy Co with a $72.13 average price target, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

L Brands (LB)

In a report released yesterday, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on L Brands, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -27.4% and a 20.5% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

L Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.36.

New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on New Oriental Education Tech on April 14 and set a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #4092 out of 6470 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Oriental Education Tech with a $154.32 average price target, which is a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy.

