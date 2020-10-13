Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) and Trainline (OtherTNLIF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) and Trainline (TNLIF).

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 37.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied DNA Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

Trainline (TNLIF)

Barclays analyst Andrew Ross maintained a Hold rating on Trainline on October 9 and set a price target of £3.65. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #319 out of 7014 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trainline is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.02.

