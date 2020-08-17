Analysts Conflicted on These Services Names: Andlauer Healthcare Group (OtherANDHF) and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF) and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT).

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Bulkers on August 14 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.14, close to its 52-week low of $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 54.7% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Scorpio Bulkers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75, implying a 58.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, B.Riley FBR also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.