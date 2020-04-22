Analysts Conflicted on These NA Names: Teck Resources (TECK) and Covia Holdings (CVIA)

Companies in the NA sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Teck Resources (TECK) and Covia Holdings (CVIA).

Teck Resources (TECK)

In a report released today, Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.37, close to its 52-week low of $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Alba is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Alba covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper, and Ternium SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teck Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50, implying an 115.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

Covia Holdings (CVIA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on Covia Holdings on April 20 and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.43, close to its 52-week low of $0.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.6% and a 33.9% success rate. Pipes covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Hi-Crush Partners.

Covia Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

