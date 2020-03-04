Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Whiting Petroleum (WLL) and Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Whiting Petroleum (WLL) and Ranger Energy Services (RNGR).

Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

Barclays analyst William S. Thompson maintained a Hold rating on Whiting Petroleum yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.72, close to its 52-week low of $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.3% and a 22.6% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Oasis Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.55, a 215.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.00 price target.

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Ranger Energy Services yesterday and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 33.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Frank’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ranger Energy Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

