Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: West Fraser Timber Co (WFG) and Sealed Air (SEE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on West Fraser Timber Co (WFG) and Sealed Air (SEE).

West Fraser Timber Co (WFG)

In a report issued on February 13, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.40, close to its 52-week high of $74.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 73.2% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $88.36 average price target, which is a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$101.00 price target.

Sealed Air (SEE)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Sealed Air on February 10 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.09, close to its 52-week high of $47.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sealed Air is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.86, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

