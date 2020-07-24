Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: West Fraser Timber Co (OtherWFTBF), Canfor (OtherCFPZF) and Teck Resources (TECK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF), Canfor (CFPZF) and Teck Resources (TECK).

West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

In a report released today, Benoit Laprade from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on West Fraser Timber Co, with a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.56, close to its 52-week high of $49.04.

Laprade has an average return of 44.8% when recommending West Fraser Timber Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Laprade is ranked #4506 out of 6814 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $48.19 average price target.

Canfor (CFPZF)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Canfor, with a price target of C$19.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.75, close to its 52-week high of $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.9% and a 37.4% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Interfor, and Norbord.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.42, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.5% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Trilogy Metals, and Trevali Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teck Resources with a $14.87 average price target, implying a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

