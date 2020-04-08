Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Vale SA (VALE), Vulcan Materials (VMC) and PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Vale SA (VALE), Vulcan Materials (VMC) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF).

Vale SA (VALE)

In a report issued on April 6, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vale SA, with a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.38.

Broda has an average return of 13.5% when recommending Vale SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is ranked #2433 out of 6281 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vale SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

Vulcan Materials (VMC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vulcan Materials, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Vulcan Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.20, which is a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty on April 6 and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.00, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -44.3% and a 16.7% success rate. Davis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PrairieSky Royalty with a $9.50 average price target.

