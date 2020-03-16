Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Valaris (VAL) and Pioneer Natural (PXD)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Valaris (VAL) and Pioneer Natural (PXD).

Valaris (VAL)

Valaris received a Sell rating and a $0.50 price target from Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.69, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -31.2% and a 26.6% success rate. Lynagh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oil States International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Valaris with a $4.50 average price target, a 592.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.28, close to its 52-week low of $57.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.3% and a 29.9% success rate. McDermott covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.50, implying a 132.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

