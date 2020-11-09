Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: TMAC Resources (OtherTMMFF) and Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on TMAC Resources (TMMFF) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF).

TMAC Resources (TMMFF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Barry Allan maintained a Sell rating on TMAC Resources on November 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Allan is ranked #5702 out of 7050 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for TMAC Resources with a $1.34 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report issued on November 6, Ryan Hanley from Laurentian Bank of Canada maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$6.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanley is ranked #3464 out of 7050 analysts.

Argonaut Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.33, representing a 66.5% upside. In a report issued on October 25, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.