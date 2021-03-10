Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Tenaris SA (TS) and Pq Group Holdings (PQG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Tenaris SA (TS) and Pq Group Holdings (PQG).

Tenaris SA (TS)

Tenaris SA received a Hold rating and a $25.00 price target from Barclays analyst David Anderson today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.36, close to its 52-week high of $23.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.5% and a 40.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Tenaris SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.38.

Pq Group Holdings (PQG)

In a report released today, Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Pq Group Holdings, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.35, close to its 52-week high of $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 68.7% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Eastman Chemical, and Albemarle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pq Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

